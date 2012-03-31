Depth makes Kellenberg CHSAA favorite

Defending league champion Kellenberg returns both the CHSAA Player of the Year, catcher Allie Pisciotta, and Pitcher of the Year, Susan Pardo. They are joined by shortstop Amanda Crimarco, pitcher Caitlin Kennedy and second baseman Krista King.

Runner-up St. Anthony's has pitchers Michelle Carbone, who also led the team in RBIs, and Aileen Reily, who went 7-2.

Our Lady of Mercy is always in contention with pitcher Sam Sauer. Holy Trinity features Adelphi-bound Jordan Catalano, a defensive wiz at first base who hit over .700 last season. She is joined by centerfielder Nikole Barbato and catcher Kate Hogan. Sacred Heart is led by first baseman Jane Pardo.

Sabrina Gordek covers a lot of ground in centerfield for a St. Dominic team that also features shortstop Christine Barbari and pitcher Amanda Finn. St. John the Baptist boasts a strong defensive team, with Kaitlin Hoffmann, sophomore callup Sofia Evangelista and senior Morgan Kleinfelder providing a bevy of pitching options.