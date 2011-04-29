DeVito's slam wins it for Holy Trinity
Joey DeVito hit a grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Holy Trinity to an 11-8 win over Holy Cross Friday in a non-league baseball game.
DeVito's homer, his fourth hit of the game, capped a five-run inning for the Titans (9-4). Patrick Madigan went 2-4 with two runs and three RBIs and Tommy Brengel pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh for the win.
St. Dominic 4, Kellenberg 0: Robert Galligan struck out six and allowed two hits in six innings as St. Dominic (9-1, CHSAA) won its seventh straight game. Tom Grillo, Brendan Sullivan, Steven Donohue and Vinny Orlando each drove in a run during a four-run fifth.
St. Anthony's 12, St. John the Baptist 2: Dave Groeneveld had two homers and five RBIs, and Joe Cormio and Mike D'Acunti each added a home run for St. Anthony's (7-3) in CHSAA. Jake Kurz struck out five and walked two in a four-hitter for the Friars.
Lynbrook 8, Lawrence 2: Dan Grossi tossed his first career no-hitter, with 11 strikeouts and four walks, for Lynbrook (9-2) in Conference A-III.
Valley Stream Central 2, Carey 1: Mike Marmol's double drove in Kwesi Harris in the bottom of the ninth to win it for Central (2-7) in Conference A-III. Matt Filialt struck out six and walked one in a three-hitter.
Half Hollow Hills West 3, Riverhead 1: Michael Kaufman struck out nine with one intentional walk in a four-hitter for Hills West (6-6) in League IV. Dylan Mouzakes had a run-scoring double in the sixth to give the Colts a 2-1 lead.
SOFTBALL
Clarke 4, Plainedge 2: Danielle Ferrara's two-run homer in the fourth gave Clarke (2-6) a 2-0 lead in Conference A-I. Alyssa Colletti (3-for-3) and Aly Smith (2-for-3) each had an RBI in the sixth to make it 4-1. Nicole Randazzo scattered seven hits in a complete game and allowed no earned runs.
North Shore 3, Manhasset 0: Vicky Danis' two-run double in the top of the fourth gave North Shore (7-1) a 2-0 lead in Conference A-II. Brooke Losee's single in the seventh made it 3-0.
Locust Valley 3, Wheatley 1: Nicole Rozzo's solo home run in the top of the seventh gave Locust Valley (9-2) a 3-1 lead in Conference BC. Jackie Delia went 3-for-4 with two runs in the win.
Ward Melville 3, Connetquot 1: Courtney Caputo's two-run double in the sixth gave Ward Melville (4-7) a 2-1 lead in League I. Taylor Mussenden scattered seven hits and walked two in the win.
Northport 4, Longwood 2: Molly Jarrett hit a three-run homer that also drove in Bree Halpin and Victoria Polla in the top of the third inning to give Northport (6-5) a 4-1 lead in a League I/II crossover.
Deer Park 5, Miller Place 0: Sam DeMarco went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Sabrina Riley had a hit and two runs and Aly Dierzynski added a hit and two RBIs for Deer Park (10-1) in a League V/VI crossover. Lisa Bonacasa tossed a three-hitter with three strikeouts in the win.