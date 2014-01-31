Devonte Dixon, Westhampton have turned things around

While last season meant despair, dread and disappointment for the Westhampton boys basketball team, this season is all about dreams, delirium and Devonte Dixon.

Dixon, a transfer from Floyd, scored 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Westhampton Tuesday in its biggest League V victory in quite some time. With the win, Westhampton (6-4) clinched the playoffs for the first time since 2003, according to head coach John Baumiller.

"We're delirious," assistant coach Steve Wisnoski said Tuesday.

Dixon made 8-of-10 free throws during the fourth quarter to seal it. John Frangeskos added 13 points and five assists for Westhampton in the upset over previously unbeaten Harborfields (8-1).

Harborfields, a perennial powerhouse, went undefeated in league the last four years. Westhampton lost every league game last season.

“I really couldn’t have asked for a better way to make the playoffs,” Luke Dyer, a team captain, said Wednesday. “I dreamed about it the night before it happened and can’t believe it.”

Dixon, a 6-0 guard averaging 20.8 points, has lifted the team to new heights.

Though it took time for Dixon to jell with teammates, Westhampton is now enjoying a four-game winning streak heading into Friday’s matchup against host Comsewogue.

Twins Mike Frangeskos and John Frangeskos, along with Dyer, expected to lead the team in scoring. They’ve all produced on both ends of the court, but Dyer admitted he initially was taken a bit aback by not scoring as much this season because of Dixon’s stellar play. Yet he was also quick to add that he gladly will take the wins instead of the high individual point totals.

“I’ve never seen the student body at this school like this,” Dyer said. “The support has been incredible. We’re definitely confident now and believe that anything is possible for us.”