DIEZ'S LATE THREE-POINTER THE WINNER FOR DIVISION

Tyler Diez hit a three-pointer off a pass from Dylan Torres with 1.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter as Division defeated Carey, 66-63, in its Nassau Conference A-III boys basketball opener on Wednesday. Cody Brush, who scored 24 points, hit a three-pointer with less than a minute left that tied the score at 63 for Division. Kelvin Colin scored 22 points and Nick Broas added 16 points for Carey.

Mepham 62, MacArthur 57: Owen Heller hit two free throws with 13 seconds left to seal the win for Mepham (2-2) in Nassau A-I. Kieran Kehoe led all scorers with 25 points with Heller adding 13 points.

Long Beach 62, Calhoun 53: Matt Kalfas scored 18 of his game-high 23 points in the first half and Sean DiPaola added 21 points for Long Beach (2-1).

Floral Park 49, Valley Stream North 47: James Driscoll had 14 points and eight rebounds for Floral Park (2-0) in Nassau A-IV. Maddox Mega added 10 points and eight rebounds and Ryan Connolly contributed nine points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Dominic Obukwelu had 17 points for Valley Stream North.

Island Trees 55, Academy Charter 50: Joe Meyer had 30 points and Richie Montalvo added 11 points for Island Trees (1-2) in Nassau A-V.

Huntington 39, Whitman 38: Hunter Borenstein scored 20 points, including a layup with 1:16 left for the winning basket, for Huntington (1-6) in Suffolk I.

Bay Shore 59, Half Hollow Hills East 49: Aiden Swinson had 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists and Terrell Adderley added 15 points to lead Bay Shore (5-1). Jack Badra scored 16 points for Half Hollow Hills East.

Copiague 52, Central Islip 44: Malachi Moore had 29 points and 14 rebounds to lead Copiague (3-4). Kahleel White and Ray Bradley each added nine points.

Newfield 58, Patchogue-Medford 56: Kyle Miliano scored 22 points and Mike Favaloro added 18 points for Newfield (1-5) in Suffolk II. Jason Deabreu had 31 points for Patchogue-Medford.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mineola 52, Wantagh 41: Caitlin Kenney had 17 points, seven rebounds and five blocks to lead Mineola (1-1) in Nassau A-IV. Chloe Jean-Noel added 10 points and nine rebounds and Elizabeth Kenny had eight points.

Lynbrook 53, Bethpage 44: Brooke Mazzei and Kate Benedict each scored 12 points to lead Lynbrook (3-0). Kaelynn O’Brien added eight points and Cate Jennings had seven points and nine rebounds.

Division 52, Carey 42: Olivia Agunzo had 24 points and Emma Robins added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Division (3-1) in Nassau A-III.

Patchogue-Medford 59, Newfield 43: Diamond Pertillar had 32 points and 15 rebounds to lead Patchogue-Medford (5-2) in Suffolk II. Alexis Bulson-Cuozzo added 11 points, eight assists, seven steals and four rebounds. Raiyah Reid scored 20 points for Newfield.

Floyd 74, Connetquot 44: Kayla Gilmore had 35 points, six steals, five rebounds and five assists to lead Floyd (5-1). Jacky Sutherland added 22 points, five steals, four rebounds and four assists.

BOYS BOWLING

Mineola 6, Wheatley 5: Billy Grotheer rolled a 248 in Game 3 of a 634 series and Sam Mora had a 209 in Game 3 of a 550 series for Mineola (4-2) in Nassau II.

GIRLS BOWLING

Mineola 11, Wheatley 0: Michaela Palumbo had a 239 in Game 2 of a 605 series and Kelsey Morrison rolled a 224 in Game 3 of a 562 series for Mineola (4-0) in Nassau II.

BOYS SWIMMING

Huntington/Harborfields/Whitman 104, Deer Park/North Babylon 73: Evan Spagnoletti won the 50-yard freestyle in a state-qualifying time of 22.08 seconds and Pierre Leroy won the 100 backstroke in a state-qualifying time of 54.45 for Huntington/Harborfields/Whitman (4-1) in Suffolk I.

Connetquot/East Islip 92, Sachem 84: Tristan Weingarten won the 200 individual medley (2:02.48) and the 100 butterfly (51.56) for Connetquot/East Islip (4-0). Jack Milligan won the 200 freestyle (1:49.49) and Declan Doran won the 100 freestyle (49.87).

WRESTLING

St. John the Baptist 42, Holy Trinity 28: Jake Sloup pinned Alan Bolanos at 102 pounds for St. John the Baptist in the CHSAA. William Casey pinned Yordy Hernandez in 17 seconds at 110 pounds and Seamus Cusack beat Nick Maggio, 11-6, at 132.

Bay Shore 46, Whitman 16: Liam Knapp pinned Luis Navarro in 1:51 at 215 pounds and Jordan Thompson pinned Anthony Sands in 1:10 at 285 for Bay Shore. Enzo Pavon pinned Carmello Campagna in 37 seconds at 102 pounds.

Locust Valley 37, Seaford 24: Evan Shriberg beat Jack Godoy, 6-1, at 132 pounds and Justin Dvorak pinned Louis Cannata in 3:31 at 138 for Locust Valley. Finnegan O’Brien pinned Anthony Paradiso in 1:29 at 110 pounds.