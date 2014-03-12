District: Exploding tire caused Hampton Bays High evacuation

The Hampton Bays School District has lifted a two-hour lockdown that was issued after an exploding hand truck tire caused a disruptive noise in the lobby of Hampton Bays High School on Wednesday morning, according to the district's website.

The lockdown was issued at 8:30 a.m., and students were bused to the Hampton Bays Middle School shortly after, district superintendent Lars Clemensen said, via the website. The lockdown was lifted at 10:30 a.m., and students were back at the high school by 11 a.m. to finish the remainder of the school day.

The hand truck tire was behind a garbage container and out of view in the lobby, making it difficult for school officials and investigators to determine what had caused the sound, according to Clemensen.

"Safety is the utmost priority of the Hampton Bays School District and we appreciate the participation and support of local law enforcement, staff and parents in the effective execution of the school district safety plan," Clemensen said in the release.??

The Southampton School District was also placed on lockout at about 9:45 a.m. as a result of the Hampton Bays incident. No one was able to enter or exit its buildings, according to Amy Pierson, community relations specialist for the Southampton district. The lockout was lifted at 10:20 a.m. after the district was notified that the problem was likely mechanical and non-threatening, she added.