Doctors to highlight cancer prevention, treatment developments

Cancer specialists will be at Stony Brook University Saturday for a discussion about the latest advances in the prevention, diagnosis, management and treatment of several types of cancer.

The keynote speaker is Dr. Michael W. Schuster, a hematologic cancer expert, who will talk about trials, treatments and progress.

Cancer cases are expected to rise by 57 percent worldwide in the next two decades, according to Stony Brook, which cited statistics from the World Health Organization.

The rise, due mainly to growing and aging populations worldwide, will prompt a focus on prevention and early detection, officials said.

Doctors at the event will discuss the newest developments in gynecologic, colon, lung, thyroid, bone, head and neck cancers, as well as leukemia and lymphoma.

The event, “Spring Community Update: The Prevention and Treatment of Cancer,” is free and open to the public, but registration is required today because of space limitations.

For information or to register by phone, call 631-444-4000. Online registrations can be submitted by going to cancer.stonybrookmedicine.edu/spring-community-update.