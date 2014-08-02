Dog saved by Good Samaritan in Lawrence seeks home

There’s an oft-forgotten nugget in the Good Samaritan parable. The do-gooder didn’t just offer first aid and a ride to the beaten and robbed man left to die on the road from Jerusalem to Jericho.

On top of everything else, he helped pay for the man’s stay at an inn to recuperate.

Hewlett Harbor’s Adam Kopelman went to more than one extra mile in saving a pit bull terrier that had been hit on Rockaway Turnpike in Lawrence on May 29. The 2-year-old dog is now recuperated and anxiously waiting for a forever home.

Kopelman, 31, was driving to Lowe’s when he noticed the dog’s plight.

“All the cars were basically going 50 to 60 miles per hour and going around him,” Kopelman said.

Kopelman says he and another motorist used their cars to block the road long enough to rescue the dog. Kopelman then called around for a place to take the dog before remembering his neighbor, veterinarian Martin Zipkin, who has run Hewlett Animal Hospital & Pet Resort since opening the business in 1972.

When Kopelman took the dog there, Zipkin said he offered to pay up to $1,000 for treatment.

“It’s very nice of someone to take a stray dog off the street and bring him into his car all bloodied, and on top of that [help pay to treat him],” Zipkin said. “What a nice guy.”

Although he had tire marks on his body and was suffering from shock, the dog turned out to be pretty lucky. His only lingering issue is some soft tissue damage on his right front leg, which may leave some permanent nerve damage but will not require any additional long-term care.

Zipkin says the dog is very sweet, and is staying at his business while he seeks the right forever home for him.

“There’s always someone for someone,” Zipkin said. “And this dog’s not going to be a hard sale.”

Kopelman ended up paying $800 for the dog’s care, with Zipkin’s office picking up the rest of the expenses.

“It’s the right thing to do,” said Kopelman, who has a pair of shih tzu dogs, Benson and Crosby, at home. “I just know for me it’s a no-brainer. You’ve got to not be selfish and do what you’ve to do. These are living creatures.”