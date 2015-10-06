Dolphins fire coach Joe Philbin amid report of dissension

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross on Monday fired coach Joe Philbin four games into his fourth season, one day after a 27-14 loss to the Jets in London. Tight ends coach Dan Campbell, a former Giant, was promoted to interim coach.

The Dolphins (1-3) lost their third game in a row with their fourth consecutive lackluster performance. Midseason head-coaching changes are unusual in the NFL, but a year ago, the Raiders' Dennis Allen was fired after Week 4 -- after losing to the Dolphins in London.

Ross ignored calls to fire Philbin in December after the team faded to finish 8-8 for a second successive season.

Because of his passive demeanor, doubts about Philbin's ability to motivate grew this season. The South Florida Sun Sentinel reported yesterday that he might have lost control of the team.

At Saturday's walk-through, Miami's defense took offense to derogatory comments made by Ryan Tannehill to scout team defenders and eventually stopped practicing. In an exchange with linebacker Chris McCain, who picked off a poorly thrown pass by Tannehill, the quarterback told the defenders to "enjoy your practice squad paychecks,'' a source said.

Campbell said he respects Philbin but wants to change the culture. "We are going to play by the rules,'' he said, "but we're going to be much more aggressive.''

Chancellor saves Seahawks

Kam Chancellor punched the ball free from Calvin Johnson at the 1-yard line when it appeared the Lions were going to take the lead, and the Seahawks held on for a 13-10 win Monday night in Seattle.

With Detroit (0-4) on the verge of capping a 91-yard drive with less than two minutes left, Chancellor punched the ball from Johnson's arm as he was being tackled by Earl Thomas. It bounced out of the end zone for a touchback, and Seattle (2-2) took over at the 20.

Around the league

Cowboys running back Lance Dunbar will miss the rest of the season with what appears to be a torn left ACL . . . The Bucs cut rookie kicker Kyle Brindza . . . Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree will have surgery for a broken right ankle.