Don't believe the worst of animal shelter

There have been many reports, editorials and commentaries regarding the operation of the Hempstead animal shelter ["Hempstead animal shelter hires vets," News, Feb. 9]. Needless to say, many readers must be asking who or what they should believe.

A municipal shelter is foremost a public safety entity that bears the responsibility of removing stray or aggressive animals from our streets. Ninety percent of the animals taken in come directly off the street.

Over the last 10 years I have visited the shelter many times. Like most people, I believe that all of God's creatures should be treated with kindness and compassion. I also recognize that it is necessary to euthanize some animals because of those beliefs.

With regard to the $3.2-million budget, over the last several years I have seen the most animal-friendly and compassionate transformation of the shelter. Among other changes, the old jailhouse, low-profile cages have been systematically removed and replaced with tall-standing, stainless steel cages that allow dogs to stand up on their hind legs while greeting potential adopters.

With regard to the profiled employee salaries, the shelter runs 24/7 with many emergency calls during off hours. The salaries referred to could include overtime, holiday pay and emergency call-out pay. The employees profiled have an average of 31.5 years of service. Naturally, they would be at the top of their pay grade.

With regard to accusations of animal abuse at the shelter - in all my visits to the shelter, I have only seen the most compassionate care. Employees often take animals home that require care or feeding throughout the night, without compensation. To suggest that these same people are abusing animals is insulting.

With regard to the "no full-time veterinarian" complaint: There is, and always was, a vet visiting the shelter every single day. Other veterinary facilities are used for emergency cases that develop during the off hours. A municipal shelter should be regarded as a short-term transition location for animals, not a long-term place of housing.

Why would people say so many different things about this facility? Because some people just have their own agenda. I'd suggest that you ignore all of the hype and just go to the shelter and see the facility for yourself.

Charlie Sellitto

Hempstead

Editor's note: The writer is president of Civil Service Employees Association Local 880, which represents employees of the Hempstead animal shelter.