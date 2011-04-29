Don't devalue workplace experience

Be careful what you wish for is an adage that applies to the current demand that seniority for teachers be eliminated ["Albany should repeal seniority laws," Letters, April 18].

A first-year teacher -- young, attractive, part of the current hip generation -- could be a relevant, if not great, teacher. However, he or she needs helpful, senior staff support.

A first-year teacher is inexpensive. Money could be saved by replacing teachers every two or three years, instead of letting their salaries increase along with their skills. Cheap is always better, right?

Christin M. Veech, Commack

Editor's note: The writer is a retired high school teacher.



Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

With regard to repealing seniority laws, the letter writer appears to be ignorant of the labor movement in the United States. Does he really believe that a boss will fire the lowest-paid employee before firing the highest-paid employee, if they are both doing the same job? Seniority is earned, and justly so. If, as a boss, you are dissatisfied with an employee's work, then meet with a union representative and the employee and work it out.

The work that John L. Lewis, Samuel Gompers and Michael Quill did for union workers will not be thrown down the toilet so that you can fire loyal, long-standing employees and replace them with inexperienced people for less money.

Jay Friedman, Syosset