Don't overlook train station's history

Regarding your editorial "For LI's Teddy Roosevelt" [Dec. 26], I was perplexed by your omission of a significant Oyster Bay Roosevelt point of interest, the Federal Register of Historic Places Oyster Bay train station.

The station has both historical and national significance. TR used the station while governor, vice president and president. Dignitaries throughout the country and world began and ended their trips to Sagamore Hill here, and again they came through the station for his funeral.

The site was designated a New York State landmark in 2005. Since opening our visitor's center in 2008, the Oyster Bay Railroad Museum has attracted more than 9,300 visitors.

Ben Jankowski

Oyster Bay

Editor's note: The writer is the chairman of the Oyster Bay Railroad Museum.