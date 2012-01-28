Dr. Phil interviews parents of missing KC baby

(AP) -- The family of a missing Kansas City baby has taped an appearance on the "Dr. Phil" show.

Viewers can tune in Friday to watch the interview with Lisa Irwin's parents and a private investigator who's searching for her.

Lisa was reported missing Oct. 4 when her father, Jeremy Irwin, came home from work around 4 a.m. and couldn't find her. Irwin and Deborah Bradley say they think someone broke into the house and took their daughter.

Deborah Bradley has said police have accused her of being involved in Lisa's disappearance. In tearful statements to the media early on, Bradley has repeatedly insisted she doesn't know what happened to her child.

No suspects have been named, despite an intensive search.