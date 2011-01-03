Dream Act would be a drain on economy

The writer of the letter "Dream Act's for all" [Dec. 26] is sadly mistaken. It is a nightmare for law-abiding citizens and legal immigrants.

To claim that the children brought here by illegal immigrants deserve the same rights and advantages that citizens and legal immigrants are afforded is to say that children of burglars, robbers and thieves have a right to the goods that their parents stole because they received them through no fault of their own. Also, the financial drain the illegal immigrants place on our resources should not be rewarded by allowing them to displace a citizen or legal immigrant in our places of higher learning.

Many of these illegal immigrants by me live with multiple families per household and send multiple children to local schools. Then, while I stand in line at a post office, I watch as the parents get money orders to send out of this country.

Robert Perlow

Hampton Bays