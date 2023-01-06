Driver dies in Coventry one-car crash, police say

Jan. 5—COVENTRY — A driver died in a one-car crash Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The person crashed on Stonehouse Road, near the Mansfield line, about 3:45 p.m., according to Capt. Jeffrey Spadjinske.

The road was closed for about four hours while members of a regional team of traffic investigators, Metro Traffic Services, took measurements and gathered evidence. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, he said.

The person is from Connecticut, Spadjnske said. He said he is holding off on releasing information about the driver until he is sure the person's relatives have been notified of the death.

