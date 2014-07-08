New Hyde Park's Dublin Pub still without a buyer

NEW HYDE PARK

Closed pub's auction fails to land buyer

The closed Dublin Pub is without a buyer, a year since the ex-rocker haunt was to be sold at auction.

Misha Haghani, a real estate attorney and principal of Paramount Realty USA, which handled the auction, said there was no change in the closed New Hyde Park pub’s status.

“We’ve received a few higher offers; a couple of them are acceptable,” Haghani said Wednesday. “Our expectation is there will be a sale in the near term.”

An auction was scheduled for June 26 but was postponed until July 24 after interest swelled at the last minute. The winning bid was rejected by the seller, Scott Blitzer, Haghani said. The property had a suggested bid of $899,000.

The bar that has been open since 1936 was closed in March 2013 by state Liquor Authority chairman Dennis Rosen, who cited the bar for violations, mentioning referrals from Nassau County police that included teens seen intoxicated. Four bartenders were later arrested and accused of selling alcohol to a minor, the agency has said.

Prospective buyers for the 6,400-square-foot building, at 2002 Jericho Tpke., came with a range of ideas, proposing plans for national retail chains as well as for pubs and restaurants, Haghani has said.

The bar was once called “Barton’s Cantina,” and run by James Barton, a star of vaudeville, television, and film. — SCOTT EIDLER

ASHAROKEN

Accessory building law gets new look

Asharoken village officials are considering amending their accessory structure law to simplify the process for renewing special use permits.

A special use permit is currently required for an accessory dwelling and lasts one year. The amended law proposes that the permit will be valid for one year and then the homeowner can apply for a one-year renewal, twice.

The renewal would be granted as long as the ownership and the occupant of the accessory dwelling hasn’t changed, according to village documents.

Residents would have to apply for another special use permit after three years, if the amended law passes. The board held a public hearing on the proposal on July 1 and is slated to vote on the amended law at its next meeting on Aug. 5. — MACKENZIE ISSLER

PATCHOGUE

Business denied rezoning request

The Patchogue Village board of trustees has denied a change of zone application for a home-based business.

Board members last week unanimously voted to deny the rezoning application of Susan Montana, owner of Tepin Inc. at 172 N. Ocean Ave.

The small business is zoned residential, but Montana wanted it switched to residential office space.

Village Deputy Mayor Jack Krieger said the board was unwilling to change the zoning of the lot.

Patchogue village attorney Brian Egan said Montana has unsuccessfully attempted to change the zoning in the past. It wasn’t immediately known when, officials said. — DEON HAMPTON

NASSAU COUNTY

Hoops courts getting $25G in repairs

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and Legislative Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport) Wednesday have announced an upgrade of two basketball courts at the Rev. Arthur Mackey Sr. Park in Roosevelt.

Mangano said that thanks to the corporate generosity of Chase Bank and the New York Knicks, improvements totaling $25,000 will include court resurfacing, new backboards and new padding to all the poles. Work began Wednesday.

“I thank Chase and the New York Knicks for their corporate generosity and for truly inspiring young fans to participate in sports,” Mangano said.

Abrahams called it a wonderful “example of the great things that can be done for our parks and our communities ... when we engage in private-public partnership. This is a great day for the Roosevelt community.” — SID CASSESE



CENTERPORT

Vanderbilt debuts planetarium show

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum has premiered a new show, Musical Space Journey, at the Charles and Helen Reichert Planetarium.

Every Friday and Saturday at 9 p.m., visitors can take in the images of space, 3-D animation, and an extraordinary spectrum of music in a show in the planetarium which uses cutting-edge, full-dome video and surround-sound technology.

The 45-minute show features music including electronic, urban contemporary, classic rock, and Latin jazz. Artists include Kool & the Gang, Black Sabbath, Marvin Gaye, Wendy Carlos, Cal Tjader and Pink Floyd.

For more information, such as cost of admission, go to the museum website at vanderbiltmuseum.org.

The museum is located at 180 Little Neck Road. — DEBORAH S. MORRIS



LINDENHURST

Bonds to finance DPW equipment

The Village of Lindenhurst is bonding for nearly a million dollars to pay for new equipment.

The village board earlier this month approved bonding for $900,000 for equipment for the department of public works. Village Clerk-Treasurer Shawn Cullinane said the village is looking to purchase three garbage compactors and three dump trucks, as well as some additional equipment if enough money remains. He said the compactors have a “five-year shelf life” and the village is currently using compactors that are 10 years old or older.

“It’s gotten to the point where we really need to replace our equipment,” he said.

Cullinane said the village is currently pricing garbage compactors, which can cost $175,000 each, and will buy the new equipment over time as the older trucks are phased out. – DENISE M. BONILLA



HUNTINGTON

Arts festival shows slated into August

The Huntington Summer Arts Festival continues its 49th year. The festival runs every night except Mondays through Aug. 10.

All performances are free and held on the Chapin Rainbow Stage in Heckscher Park. Shows usually begin at 8:30 p.m. On Tuesday evenings the “Family Series” is featured and has a 7:30 p.m. start time.

The entertainment includes artists and ensembles showcasing music, dance and theater from around the world, as well as performing arts groups from Huntington and Long Island.

For more information and a calendar of festival performances go to www.huntingtonarts.org or call 631-271-8423. Heckscher Park is located at Prime Avenue and Route 25A - DEBORAH S. MORRIS



BROOKHAVEN

Anti-breast cancer drive is in the pink

Brookhaven Town is supporting breast cancer awareness after formally declaring October as “Turn the Town Pink” month.

“This is an important initiative to promote early screening for breast cancer as well as provide the community with the necessary tools and information regarding this issue,” Town Councilwoman Valerie M. Cartright said on Thursday. “We want as much information out as possible.”

Cartright, a breast cancer survivor, and Town Supervisor Edward P. Romaine led the initiative, which was co-sponsored and adopted by the board at its June 24 meeting.

Brookhaven Town plans to partner with Stony Brook University for the October initiative in which university educators and professors will give lectures and forums throughout town.

October is national breast cancer awareness month.

As part of “going pink” the university will donate 1,000 pins for Brookhaven merchants to give to residents to draw awareness to the cause.

Roughly 1,200 Suffolk County women are diagnosed with breast cancer annually, and about 300 die each year from the disease, according to officials at Stony Brook's cancer center.

For its part, Brookhaven plans to put breast cancer information on its email, which reaches 80,000 people, and have its women's services program help with the initiative.

“This is worthwhile . . . if we can make awareness and prevention, we will do that,” Romaine said in April.

He said some Town Hall offices may be decorated with pink ribbons and that the town may get free radio airtime for public service announcements about breast cancer. – DEON J. HAMPTON