Duchovny, wife separate

Could they soon be an "ex" file? David Duchovny and Téa Leoni, who've been married 14 years, have separated, their reps told People magazine. It's not the first time they split. Duchovny, 50, and Leoni, 45, separated in 2008 after the "X-Files" and "Californication" star entered rehab for sex addiction. They reunited soon after. They have two children -- daughter, Madelaine West, 12, and son Kyd, 9.