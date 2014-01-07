Durney's MVP performance highlights Kellenberg's tourney win

When the South Side Holiday Tournament rolls around, Ryan Durney can’t wait to step on the hardwood because he gets a chance to return to his hometown and play against his former teammates.

"Defense is the key to us being successful," said McCutcheon, who led Kellenberg to a 75-70 victory over St. Dominic in the league opener. "Disciplined defense, running the court and helping out on the rotations are what we try to improve on every game."

That’s what makes the annual high school basketball classic a memorable one for Durney, Kellenberg’s senior guard, who was named MVP of this year’s event.

“I know how they all play because I grew up playing with all of those kids,” said Durney, who was referring to when he played in the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) Long Island boys’ basketball program. “It’s always a good time.”

Durney had a good time in the South Side Holiday Tournament, especially in the final. His 21 points and 10 rebounds led Kellenberg in its 78-64 win over South Side in the championship.

It marked the second consecutive tourney championship win for Kellenberg and its third in the last four years, said Firebirds coach Jack McCutcheon, who called the tourney “a great rivalry for us.”

“I had a lot of help from my teammates,” Durney said. “We’re all very well-rounded. Everyone does everything equally well. It makes it easy to play and win with them.”

Count Steve Torre and Michael Sullivan in that mix. Torre added 22 points and Sullivan tacked on 21 points and 12 rebounds to help the Firebirds, which made 22 of 25 free throws, in its victory over South Side.

All-Tournament selection Kyle Quinn dished out 8 assists.

“I just feel like it’s always an all-team effort,” said Torre, a sophomore guard. “Defense will always win the game and the offense will come. When we all play at the high intensity level, that’s when we take over and start playing well.”

Durney and Torre didn’t just perform well in the title-game. Both were instrumental in Kellenberg’s semifinal win over Massapequa, a 69-51 final, that saw Durney pump in 19 points and six rebounds, while Torre finished with 15 points and nine assists.

Torre’s brother Mike also had a nice game with 13 points and 10 rebounds, with Mike Sullivan adding eight points and 12 rebounds.

“We don’t have any stars,” Steve Torre said. “Everyone just equally plays together.”

McCutcheon wouldn’t want it any other way, as his Firebirds (7-2) will play its second CHSAA game of the season against St. Mary’s at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“Defense is the key to us being successful,” said McCutcheon, who led Kellenberg to a 75-70 victory over St. Dominic in the league opener. “Disciplined defense, running the court and helping out on the rotations are what we try to improve on every game.”