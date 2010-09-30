News

E. Quogue man charged in underage drinking sting

By GARY DYMSKIgary.dymski@newsday.com

An East Quogue pizza parlor worker has been arrested on charges of selling alcohol to a minor, State Police said.

State Police said its Riverside barracks conducted an underage drinking initiative on Monday, targeting East Quogue Pizza & Deli at 424A Montauk Highway in East Quogue, according to a news release.

The release said that an underage operative purchased alcohol from Enrique Marte, 42, of 1 Pin Oak Path, at about 6:25 p.m. Marte was working the cash register at the establishment, police said.

Marte is charged with unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage, police said.

He is due to appear in the Town of Southold Court on Oct. 6.

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?