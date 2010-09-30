E. Quogue man charged in underage drinking sting

An East Quogue pizza parlor worker has been arrested on charges of selling alcohol to a minor, State Police said.

State Police said its Riverside barracks conducted an underage drinking initiative on Monday, targeting East Quogue Pizza & Deli at 424A Montauk Highway in East Quogue, according to a news release.

The release said that an underage operative purchased alcohol from Enrique Marte, 42, of 1 Pin Oak Path, at about 6:25 p.m. Marte was working the cash register at the establishment, police said.

Marte is charged with unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage, police said.

He is due to appear in the Town of Southold Court on Oct. 6.