Earth Day run, walk planned on Sunday in Long Beach

The City of Long Beach will celebrate Earth Day this Sunday with events throughout the day.

The festivities will start with a Green Family Run and Walk at 10 a.m. on the boardwalk at Riverside Boulevard. Participants are asked to wear green to celebrate Earth Day and support climate change awareness.

The walk will be followed by a bay cleanup and an outdoor gardening workshop. A Green Creative Opportunities & Recycling Education event will be held and art activities will be provided for children, including paint the planters, and a musical performance by Bash the Trash. For more information, call 516-431-3510 or visit www.longbeachny.gov.

Residents can also take their household hazardous materials such as antifreeze, drain cleaners and pesticides to the City Hall Parking Lot for disposal, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. While supplies last, residents can exchange their old incandescent light bulbs for free energy efficient bulbs. Old thermostats would also be accepted and participants will receive a $5 gift card to a local home center. There is a limit of five per household.

