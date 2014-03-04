East Farmingdale apartment complex hearing today

Babylon Town Tuesday is holding a public hearing on a proposed apartment complex in East Farmingdale.

Parkway Properties Inc. of Farmingdale is looking to build 48 one- and two-bedroom apartments on a 2.25-acre parcel on the southwest corner of Eastern Parkway and Denton Place. The site currently has industrial and storage buildings.

The hearing is for zoning changes required for the project — from single-family residence and industry to multiple residence.

In January, the town gave the proposed project a “negative declaration,” stating that there were no environmental issues at the site and the apartments would not create a significant increase in local traffic. If the project moves forward, Parkway will need approval from the town zoning board for front- and rear-yard variances.

The hearing is to start at 3:30 p.m. at Babylon Town Hall in Lindenhurst.