Julian Edelman wasn't always fearless

The Patriots' Julian Edelman speaks with members of the media during a news conference Wednesday ahead of Super Bowl LIII against the Rams in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Matt Rourke

By Al Iannazzoneal.iannazzone@newsday.comAl_Iannazzone

Julian Edelman is fearless on the football field, as he’s willing to go across the middle and take hard hits. But there was a time that the Patriots wide receiver was afraid of things.

Edelman said that when he was a little kid the character Chucky from the movie Child’s Play always frightened him, and that’s not all.

“Chucky. I was pretty scared of it,” Edelman said. “My brother used to scare me with that. I was terrified of that. That and I was kind of scared dogs. I was bit by a dog once. If it wasn’t my dog I wasn’t really messing with it. You’re a little kid, try to go touch a dog, get bit...I was scared of dogs.

“Dogs and Chucky and Carnies. Carnies always scared me too.”

Al Iannazzone

Al Iannazzone covers the Jets for Newsday after spending nearly two decades on the NBA beat with Knicks and Nets.

