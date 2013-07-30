Egypt gunfight over market space kills 15

CAIRO -- A gunfight between two families in a Cairo market has left 15 people dead, including 13 who were burned to death, Egypt's state news agency said Monday.

MENA said the fight late in the day started when a shop owner opened fire with his automatic rifle and killed two people who spread their merchandise on the ground outside his shop. Colleagues of the two set fire to the man's shop, where he and 12 of his workers were taking cover, killing them all, the agency said.

The gunfight and the revenge arson in the old neighborhood of el-Moski are the latest signs of lawlessness that has struck Egypt during two years of political turmoil. Weapons are abundant, and police have been unable to contain rising crime.

Meanwhile, European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton searched for a way out of Egypt's increasingly bloody and complex crisis, looking for compromises in talks with the military-backed government and allies of the ousted president.

Supporters of deposed President Mohammed Morsi appealed for an end to a crackdown that killed 83 protesters over the weekend, calling for a political settlement instead.

Ahead of her visit to Egypt, Ashton appealed for a political process that includes all groups, including the Muslim Brotherhood.

There were no signs that any side in the complicated conflict was willing to heed her calls. The Brotherhood rejected calls to work with the new leaders and called for new demonstrations today, and the government made no conciliatory gestures. Morsi remained in custody in an unknown location. -- AP