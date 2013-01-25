Emerald green in cosmetics, too

Pantone's emerald swatch hits cosmetics counters with the Sephora + Pantone Universe 2013 Color of the Year Emerald Collection, including sheer lip gloss, eyeliner, shadow, mascara, nail lacquer and glitter dust, $10 to a $68 set; in March exclusively at Sephora and sephora.com.

Or try:

Urban Decay's 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Covet, $19; at Sephora, Ulta, sephora.com, ulta.com and urbandecay.com.

Elle Cosmetics

Eyeshadow #17,

$16; at Kohl's

and kohls.com.

Nails Inc. Nail Jewelry Piccadilly Arcade in Emerald, a 3-D look with tiny fragments glittering like gems, $9.50; at Sephora and sephora.com.