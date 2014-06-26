Empire Challenge by the numbers

It was a contrast in offensive styles at Wednesday night's Empire Challenge.

Long Island accumulated 257 yards passing and only four rushing while New York City had 268 yards rushing and 108 through the air. Andrew Ris (Carey) matched Trent Crossan (Sachem North) with three receptions, for 51 yards, and also completed a two-point conversion pass as the holder.

The City was led by Kahlil Lewin of Erasmus, who ran for 99 yards, including a 32-yard burst and a 1-yard TD run in the third quarter. He was one of 11 players in the game headed to Nassau Community College.

NYC quarterback Charles App of Cardinal Hayes completed 6 of 14 passes for 75 yards, including a 34-yard TD pass to Lamont Bryant with 1:24 left that added some drama to the final moments.

Defensively, Long Island's linebackers excelled. Justin Rivera (Sachem North) and Lawson Prendergast (St. John the Baptist) each made five solo tackles plus two assists and Levar Butts (Huntington) had four solo tackles and four assists. Prendergast also put the game away with a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Jose Duncan Jr. (Erasmus), who will join West Islip's Sam Ilario at Rhode Island, had 1.5 sacks for New York City.

Time of possession was virtually even, with Long Island holding a 30:05-to-29:55 edge.