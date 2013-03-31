Erin Morrissey makes presence felt for Commack softball

The full-time catching duties belong to Erin Morrissey for the Commack softball team and the senior has already made an impressive impact.

Cougars coach Harold Cooley wasn't the least bit surprised to see Kiersten Carlomagno toss her second career no-hitter, this one coming against Floyd -- a 14-0 win to kick off the Suffolk League I season on Wednesday -- with Morrissey behind the plate.

"She knows how to play the position well," Cooley said of Morrissey, who took over for the since graduated Paige Swantec. "She walked right into that starting role. No worries in my opinion."

Cooley called Morrissey "very selfless" for playing third base and not exclusively her natural position the past two years. During Carlomagno's five-inning gem, Morrissey not only called a great game, but finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

"On the offensive side, she's very capable of coming up with a clutch hit in a key situation," Cooley said. "Defensively, the biggest thing for us is she can keep us all together communication wise."

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Southern New Hampshire took notice and Morrissey will be taking her talents to the Division II school on scholarship next season.

"One less thing we didn't have to worry about was catcher because Erin knew it so well," Cooley said. "Having her as a vocal leader behind the plate is helpful because she understands the game very well."

Cooley described the rapport that Carlomagno and fellow pitcher Kristen Andrews, who finished 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs in the opener, as instrumental.

It was all on display recently for Carlomagno and Morrissey.

"It's like they're in the schoolyard having fun," Cooley said. "We very rarely have to shake each other off. She looks at me and smiles at times because that's the same pitch I would call."