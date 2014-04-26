Ervin Drake, songwriter, honored with birthday bash

The Gold Coast Arts Center and Landmark on Main Street honored American songwriting great and Great Neck resident Ervin Drake with a 95th birthday celebration on April 25.

“We really wanted to honor him, and make the community aware that they had this musical legend, someone who has written songs for Frank Sinatra and Billie Holiday,” said Caroline Sorokoff, the associate director of the Gold Coast Arts Center in Great Neck.

Charles Grodin hosted the event, which was under the musical direction of Jon Weber. The night featured a parade of Broadway and cabaret stars to celebrate Drake, who served as president of the American Guild of Authors and Composers from 1973 to 1982 and has been inducted into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Long Island Music Hall of Fame.

Sixteen performers took to the stage to sing Drake favorites such as “It was a Very Good Year,” “Quando, Quando, Quando” and “Good Morning Heartache.”

“I’m thrilled they asked me to be included,” said singer Eric Yves Garcia, who opened the show with “A Room without Windows.” “He’s a giant of American popular music, and I’m excited to perform his songs and even more excited to watch people I’d pay money to see perform his songs.”

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Drake’s well-known tunes had the crowded Landmark Theater singing along, and Grodin’s roast-style humor had the audience laughing in between sets.

Drake’s wife of more than 30 years, Edith, had a hand in planning the event. She enlisted the help of close friend and Broadway critic, Sandi Durell to produce the show.

“It’s an extraordinary show with wonderful performers.” Edith Drake said. “Each one is a star.”

The couple is still actively involved in the city’s live entertainment and nightlife scene and venture into Manhattan several nights each week to attend concerts, plays and cabarets.

Drake still writes and produces music regularly.

While waiting for the show to begin and posing for photographs with his wife, he said “My whole world is here in my arms.”