Events for Long Island seniors

Discounted Meals for Seniors

West Islip: Hot meal, dessert included; 4:30-6:30 p.m. daily, $4, employee cafeteria, Our Lady of Consolation Nursing and Rehabilitative Care Center, 111 Beach Dr., olc.chsli.org, 631-587-1600.

Senior Day

Cold Spring Harbor: "Sea Ink Art," view nautical and tribal tattoos, try drawing with pen and ink; 2 p.m. Tuesday, $5, includes supplies and refreshments, the Whaling Museum and Education Center, 301 Main St., cshwhalingmuseum.org, 631-367-3418.

SeniorNet Seminars

East Northport: "Great Travel Apps"; 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, free, Elwood Library, 1929 Jericho Tpke., elwoodlibrary.org, 631-470-6757.

Hauppauge: "Great Websites for Seniors," learn about lifestyle, health, travel and financial sites;

3:30 p.m. Monday, free, register, Hauppauge Library, 601 Veterans Memorial Hwy., hauppaugelibrary.org, 631-979-1600.

Estate Planning, Medicaid Basics

Moriches: Breakfast and presentation on estates and Medicaid by Burner and Associates;

9 a.m. Tuesday, free, reserve, Moriches Bay Diner, 62 Montauk Hwy., burnerlaw.com, 631-941-3434.

Senior Second Wednesday

Huntington: Docent-led tour and senior program, 1:30-5 p.m. Wednesday, free, Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave. at Route 25A,

heckscher.org, 631-351-3250.

Senior Film Screening

Flanders: "The Theory of Everything" (2014), rated PG-13, 2:03, biographical drama; 12:45 p.m. Thursday, free, refreshments served, Flanders Senior Center, 655 Flanders Rd., 631-702-2375.

Defensive Driving Course

Hampton Bays: Reduce points and insurance premiums; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday, $25, register, Hampton Bays Senior Center, 25 Ponquogue Ave., 631-728-1235.

Crochet Club

North Babylon: For both learners and experienced, bring projects and questions; 7-9 p.m. Thursday, free, North Babylon Library, 815 Deer Park Ave., northbabylonpl.org, 631-669-4020.

Senior Film Screening

Bridgehampton: "The Theory of Everything" (2014), rated PG-13, 2:03, biographical drama; 12:45 p.m. Friday, free, Bridgehampton Senior Center, 585 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Tpke., 631-537-3027.

Op Ed Fridays

Huntington: Discuss current events; 2-4 p.m. Fridays, free, register, Huntington Library, 338 Main St., thehuntingtonlibrary.org, 631-427-5165.

Senior Bingo

Patchogue: Bingo and refreshments; 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, free, register, Patchogue-Medford Library, 54-60 E. Main St., pmlib.org, 631-654-4700.

Compiled by Gene Sullivan