Ex-NY Giant Keith Davis set to motivate students

Onetime New York Giants linebacker Keith Davis is slated to give a motivational speech to Baldwin High School students on Thursday at 8 a.m.

The event is sponsored by Assemb. Brian Curran (R-Lynbrook), State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre) and Rockville Centre’s Molloy College.

Davis represents Winners Inc., a motivational firm that tutors mentors and ministers of at-risk youth. He started it shortly after injuring his knee in a 1988 preseason game that ended his brief career. Another player, former Cleveland Browns running back William Green, is to appear with him.

“Both of these professional NFL players have unique stories to tell, and that’s part of this experience — to hear about the hard work and perseverance these guys have gone through,” Curran said.

He said he’s heard Davis deliver “the best, most moving, poignant motivational program for children that I have ever seen. Davis is extremely relatable, and that’s what makes this so special for the kids.”