Ex-President Carter hospitalized for an upset stomach

CLEVELAND - Former President Jimmy Carter, on a trip promoting his new book, developed an upset stomach on a flight to Cleveland yesterday and was staying at a hospital overnight at his doctor's recommendation.

Carter's grandson, Georgia state Sen. Jason Carter, said his 85-year-old grandfather was doing fine. "He's definitely resting comfortably and expected to continue his book tour this week," Jason Carter said. "I haven't talked to him, but nobody in the family is concerned."

Carter planned to stay the night at MetroHealth hospital in Cleveland, according to a statement from the Carter Center, an Atlanta-based nonprofit known for its international work on human rights and public health. He planned to resume his book tour today in Washington, D.C.

"He is fully alert and participating in all decision-making related to his care," hospital spokeswoman Christina Karas said. "The decision to admit him overnight is purely precautionary."

Carter became ill on a Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta. After the plane landed, rescue crews wheeled him into an emergency room at MetroHealth on a stretcher.

Later he was up and walking around, said Mary Atkins, who had taken her daughter to the hospital for medical treatment and saw Carter from a nearby room. - AP