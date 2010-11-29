Excerpts from 911 tape

2:39 into the call

ROSS: He's had a heart attack. He's had two stents put in. Is the ambulance coming? I need help!

FIRST MALE DISPATCHER: Mrs. Ross I need you to calm down and talk to me OK?

ROSS: My husband's dying. Why am I wasting my time talking to you?

FMD: Ma'am, is he breathing right now?

ROSS: Barely.

FMD: OK, is he conscious?

ROSS: I can't wake him up.

8:48 into the call

FEMALE DISPATCHER: They can't find the house.

FMD: Did you send somebody out to the end of the driveway?

ROSS: Yes, I did.

FMD: What's the nearest street on the corner to you?

ROSS: Town Line. Town Line and Sayres Path.

FEMALE DISPATCHER: Oh, -! They said the cross street is Town Line and Sayres Path.

SECOND MALE DISPATCHER: Nearest cross street is Sayres Path and Town Line Road,

DAUGHTER: They're not here! They're not coming!

FIRST MALE DISPATCHER: Mrs. Ross? Mrs. Ross? Are you still there?

ROSS: Yes.

12:51 into the call

ROSS: I told you Wainscott!

ROSS: You killed my husband! You killed my husband! What's your name? What is your name? You sent the police to Amagansett. How dare you?

About 15 minutes into the call, Ross says the ambulance has arrived.

Compiled by Zachary R. Dowdy