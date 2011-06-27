Executive Suite: Dawn Strain, Bethpage

Dawn Strain says she has always been the one to design, decorate, and help plan events. While working in the corporate world -- which she says was not a great fit -- a contact said she was very talented at events and suggested "why don't you make it your business?" That led to the 2006 launch of DJS Events.

Strain had noticed a lack of networking groups and events on Long Island geared toward younger professionals. About 10 years ago she founded Long Island Elite, a nonprofit organization for the 40-and-under crowd. Besides networking, the 75 or so members also raise funds for area charities.

On Thursday at the Hauppauge Industrial Association's workforce conference, Strain, 37, will be speaking about young professionals and how employers can cultivate their leadership abilities.

Apart from the economy, what's your biggest headache?

"Finding staff who really get and understand that this is not a nine-to-five job; sometimes it's weekends, sometimes it's very late nights. Also people right out of college putting on their applications that they want to start at $40,000 a year."

What was your biggest break?

"Planning a weekend conference in New York City for 300 to 400 people for Bethpage Federal Credit Union." That was just after starting her business, so it was, "jumping in running, for sure."

Which events are the most demanding?

"Private events such as bar mitzvahs and weddings are always challenging when you're navigating through different family emotions. And charity events in this economy are challenging in getting levels of attendance and raising funds."

Who's influenced you?

"People have told me that I remind them of Bethenny Frankel, [natural food chef, featured on Bravo's "Bethenny Ever After"]. So I recently started watching her show, and I feel that she is a no-nonsense person with a tremendous heart. Her willingness to take risks and speak her mind is very inspiring. I aspire to someday build an empire like she has recently started to create."

With all these activities, how do you replenish yourself?

"When I get a little overwhelmed, I'll realize I need to take five days off and go away somewhere. Or, just taking a day off during the week and shutting off my BlackBerry, but that's so hard for me. . . . I also enjoy spending time with my girlfriends, even going out one night and laughing."

What's your most fun workplace perk?

"I have three dogs and sometimes they come to work with me. I bring Piper, my Chihuahua, everywhere I go.

If there were a fire alarm, what in your office would you grab first?

"The dog. I wouldn't even think twice about it."

CORPORATE SNAPSHOT

Name. Dawn Strain, president

Company. DJS Events, event planning firm, Bethpage

What they do. "We're detail designers. It is the details that make an event special, and we intertwine whatever we can about our client into the details of the event. "

Staff. Three full-time, 10 part-time in roles such as coordinating, day-of-event setup and breakdown

Revenue. $200,000 to $300,000, estimated for 2011