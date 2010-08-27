Executive Suite: Jim Hayward, Stony Brook

About five years ago Jim Hayward, a biochemist-turned-entrepreneur, was taking some time off to clean his garage when a friend asked for his opinion about a small Hollywood biotech company.

What Hayward found in Applied DNA Sciences' patent portfolio fascinated him. A few months later, he was hired to head the company.

He moved it to the Long Island High Technology Incubator at Stony Brook, where he has previously spun off companies.

"We use DNA as a tool to identify originals, and by so doing we can also eliminate counterfeits," he says, citing exploding dye packs designed to thwart cash thefts, especially in Europe.

Hayward, 57, is married and has three children. He is on the board of the Stony Brook Foundation and has been inducted into the Long Island Technology Hall of Fame.

Is it difficult to be in this [beginning] stage during a recession?

"It is. To be honest, it's the stage of companies' growth I think I'm the best at. I appreciate what it takes to attract a new customer base."

What would you change about Long Island?

Among businesses, he would like to see "a greater sense of collaboration. And I have a personal interest in making sure that the financial industry and the investment community spends more time shopping this corridor."

How did you learn how to manage?

"My dad was a grocer when I was a kid. We learned the work ethic from a young age, working as a family and working to ensure a common goal. My approach in managing people has been more like a goose and a gaggle than any dictatorial kind of [approach]. We recognize, as a group, who's better at what. When the time comes, that person becomes our leader for those events. We've surrounded ourselves with people who can work that way. That's really necessary in a new company, because vision is not created by one person - vision is an amalgam created by a co-op. The difficult part for a CEO is distilling that vision and then sharing it, both with colleagues and with customers. That's really what being an entrepreneur is about. Eventually, when it comes to making money, you have to be able to share that vision as well with investors and financial institutions."

How would you describe your management style?

"I prefer to emphasize perspiration over intimidation and to provide a model, first and foremost. I try to guide consensus whenever I can. But when I have to, I'm very capable of making the hard decisions, singly, if it's justified."

What advice would you have for someone who wants to start a business?

"Surround yourself with people who inspire you, from whom you can learn. And then take from them what they're willing to give. Don't underestimate the stamina it takes to stay on task or the time it takes to develop a company. It's longer and harder than most people estimate. It takes a great deal of focus."

Corporate snapshot

NAME:Jim Hayward

TITLE:Chairman, president, chief executive

COMPANY:Applied DNA Sciences Inc.

BUSINESS:Develops DNA-based technologies to verify product authenticity

LOCATION:Stony Brook; Huddersfield, United Kingdom

TYPE:Public company (traded over-the-counter: APDN.OB)

REVENUE:$295,000 in 2009

EMPLOYEES:20, including 10 on Long Island