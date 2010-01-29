Executive Suite: Leviton grows into its second century

Leviton Manufacturing Co. was born in Manhattan in 1906, when its founder sold gas mantle tips out of a pushcart.

Today, the company produces an array of electrical and electronic products and sells them through several distribution channels. The privately held family company later moved to Brooklyn and in the early 1970s, Little Neck. It moved to Melville last summer.

Donald Hendler, the son-in-law of the founder's son, once spent a summer painting floors for the company. He started in distribution and worked his way up to become president in 1995 and chief executive in 2007.

An avid golfer, Hendler, 64, has three children and five grandchildren. He belongs to the National Electrical Manufacturers Association.

What are your plans for growth?

"The plans to grow the business are to continue to support and keep our core business, but then to look at our strategic objectives" to continue expanding in servicing data centers, voice-data network systems and lighting management. We make a wireless occupancy center that requires no batteries -- it's really cool, it works off kinetic energy. And then to grow internationally. That's really an area we see as a ripe opportunity for us, particularly with lighting management systems and solutions. We're opening an office in Colombia."

Are you hiring?

"Yes," he says, citing positions for international sales, business managers for international operations and product management.

But he adds that the recession has also forced the company to cut back in other areas. "As a family company, one of the things we always prided ourselves on has been the family atmosphere, the way we could run our business versus public companies. Last year really forced us to close some facilities, rationalize our manufacturing. That was tough for us. We hadn't done that before."

What do you look for when hiring?

A "bright, energetic, team player. If they're sales people, we usually try and draw from within the industry because of the personal relationships and product knowledge. But we've definitely had success" bringing in young workers from outside the industry who "have real strong business backgrounds and bring a fresh look to the way that we do strategic planning."

How do you motivate people during an economic downturn?

"The leadership has to keep their chin up. You've got to always look for the positives. Try and chart a course and have a plan that people can buy into that shows that there's light at the end of the tunnel. We're not a public company, so if the company does well, they'll [employees] do well in terms of monetary reward and growth. And if the company doesn't do well, we all share in it together."

Do you have any secrets for time management?

"Get up early. I get up early, get my exercise in early every morning so I come to work all energized and refreshed."

SNAPSHOT

Who. Donald Hendler, president, chief executive

Company. Leviton Manufacturing Co., a private company

Business. Developing and marketing electrical products for homes, businesses and other product manufacturers.

Location. Melville and more than 20 locations in the United States, China, Dubai and India

Revenue. About $1 billion annually

Employees. 7,300, including 450 on Long Island