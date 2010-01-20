Experience the miracle.

Directed by Kate Whoriskey (Ruined), THE MIRACLE WORKER will star Academy Award® nominee Abigail Breslin (Little Miss Sunshine) and Tony Award® nominee Alison Pill (The Lieutenant of Inishmore) as Helen Keller and Annie Sullivan, iconic roles made famous by Anne Bancroft and Patty Duke in the Tony Award® winning play and landmark feature film adaptation. Golden Globe® and Emmy Award® nominee Matthew Modine (“And the Band Played On,” Short Cuts), Jennifer Morrison (Fox series “House M.D.,” the film Star Trek) and Tony Award® winner Elizabeth Franz (Death of a Salesman) have joined the cast in the roles of Captain Keller, Kate Keller and Aunt Ev, respectively.



THE MIRACLE WORKER will be staged in the round for the first time at Circle in the Square Theatre. Set in the South in the 1880s, THE MIRACLE WORKER tells the story of real-life Medal of Freedom winner Helen Keller, who suddenly lost her sight and hearing at the age of 19 months, and the extraordinary teacher who taught her to communicate with the world, Annie Sullivan.



