Extra LIRR trains at Mets-Willets Point station for U.S. Open

The Long Island Rail Road plans to serve tennis fans extra trains to Mets-Willets Point station from Long Island and New York City beginning Tuesday for the U.S. Open tennis tournament, an LIRR spokesman said.

LIRR trains will run about every 30 minutes on the Port Washington branch until Sept. 8, when the tournament ends, the LIRR stated in a news release.

“Our priority is to make it as convenient as possible, and to get as many people as possible to take the train to these events,” said LIRR spokesman Salvatore Arena.

Mets-Willets Point station is on the Port Washington branch, a six-minute ride from Woodside, where trains from other Long Island branches will transfer. It is the closest station to USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens, where the U.S. Open takes place.

Fans planning to attend more than one match or traveling in a group are encouraged to purchase a peak or off-peak 10-trip ticket.

A special timetable is available on the MTA website or in LIRR stations.