False alarm for mom-to-be Mariah Carey

Pregnant pop star Mariah Carey was back at home yesterday afternoon after being rushed to a hospital early in the morning with what turned out to be false-alarm contractions.

"So dembabies really wanted 2 celebrate w/us/share the anniversary! I started having contractions last night. went 2 the hospital," Carey posted on Twitter yesterday. The "anniversary" she referred to was her birthday -- either her 41st or 42nd, according to varying sources.

"Finally they said I could come home after they got it under control but.. They almost came on 3/27- happy anniversary in deed!!! We have a few more weeks 2 go but- wow!!! :)," she added, ending with the smiley face.

Carey is expecting twins -- a boy and a girl -- in April. Her husband, singer, radio personality and "America's Got Talent" host Nick Cannon, 30, tweeted last week that "People . . . are trying to give me advice for when that day comes. I'm trying to prepare but I get queezy in Hospitals LOL."