Familiar faces win on Day 1 of county meet

Day 1 of the Suffolk boys Division Championships featured some familiar faces in the winner's circle, capping the county championship careers of some and continuing the legend of others.

Shoreham-Wading River’s Ryan Udvadia proved yet again that he is in a class by himself in Division III distance running. The senior won the 3,200 meters in nine minutes, 44.44 seconds Tuesday at Longwood.

“I didn’t really have any expectations for it,” Udvadia said. “I just wanted to get the win and not strain myself too much.”

Energy conservation was on Udvadia’s mind because he has to run the 1,600 and the 4x800 meter relay on Thursday, when all three divisions will reconvene for the final day of the county championships.

Udvadia, as he is apt to do, stayed back in the opening mile. It wasn’t until the final 1,000 meter when he took control of the event, sprinting his way towards the finish line.

“I slowly picked it up and with about 800 meters left, I gave it all I had,” he said. “When I was about 150 meters from the finish line, I saw I had a commanding lead. Instead of straining myself, I pulled back and jogged to the finish.”

Udvadia also won the Division III 800 in 1:57.38. Northport’s Tim McGowan won the Division I 800 in 1:54.46, topping Ward Melville’s Charlie Theiss by 0.37 seconds. Huntington’s Scott Gulizio won the Division II 800 in 1:55.65. The time broke Rob Mortensen’s school record of 1:56.8, set in 1998, coach Ron Wilson said.

“It’s a big accomplishment in my book,” Gulizio said. “I’m very blessed.”

Northport took the top three places in the Division I 3,200. Mike Brannigan won in 9:12.28. Tim McGowan was second in 9:15.45. His twin brother, Jack, was third in 9:15.51.

West Islip’s Craig Nelson won the Division II 3,200 in 9:32.38. Nelson ran with Islip’s Mike Watts for most of the race, tucking behind him to shield the wind.

“It’s a strategy that a lot of us use,” Nelson said of the wind shield, which is called ‘drafting.’ “I was able to save a little energy. I needed it for the kick.”

The championship was the first of the senior's career.

“I’m ecstatic,” Nelson said.

Smithtown East’s Mike Camera won the Division II triple jump, going 47 feet, nine and a quarter of an inch. The victory was extra sweet for Camera, who has missed the last month with shin splints and a hamstring injury.

“I was really hungry,” Camera said. “I wanted to jump. I was really psyched. When I got on the runway, I decided that I was done with being injured. I was just going to jump.”

And the injury did nothing to hold Camera back from his county championship.

“I felt really strong,” he said. “My legs felt good. I took full advantage of the runway and just let it go.”

Port Jefferson’s Cihad Akkaya won the Division III triple jump, going 43 feet, 10 and a half inches.

Half Hollow Hills East’s John Natalone won the Division I pole vault, clearing 13 feet.

Longwood’s Corey Murphy was tops in the Division I discus, throwing 169 feet, six inches. Teammate Dennis Russell was second, throwing 169 feet, three inches. Smithtown West hurler Ben Bonhurst took the Division II crown, tossing 171 feet, nine inches. Amityville’s Aasin Thomas won Division III, throwing 150 feet, six inches.