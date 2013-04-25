Family asks for help finding missing Morton Williams supermarket executive David Sloan

David Sloan, 42, the only son of Morton Williams supermarkets owner Morton Sloan, who went missing on April 12, was found safe last night, police said.

"The missing has been located and is in good health," the NYPD said.

Police said an employee from the Morton supermarket company found the missing supermarket heir in the Bronx sometime yesterday.

No other details of how and exactly where he was found were immediately available.

About two weeks ago, Sloan walked out of his West 62nd Street apartment a little after noon telling his fiancée he needed to retrieve his cell phone from his car and then disappeared.

Earlier yesterday before he was found, his father had issued an emotional appeal to the public to help find his son.

"David had a psychological condition, which for the last four or five years was very well controlled with medication," but which may have reemerged, said the elder Sloan, who has homes on the Upper West Side and on Long Island.

A marketing executive in the family business, David had recently bought an apartment and moved.

He was due to be married May 5 to a psychiatrist he met last June.

Until he was found last night, there had been no trace of him.

He had not accessed his bank account or credit cards since disappearing, added Morton.

The family had said they did not believe he had been kidnapped.

Morton's father said that the family, police and his employees had been searching hospitals, churches, hotels and soup kitchens for his son.

One of the 20 Morton workers assigned to the search found the missing heir.