Fantasy draft over, start using the waiver wire

Most fantasy drafts are complete and after months of preparation, owners are breathing a sigh of relief. The arduous task of formulating a draft strategy is done, but this is no time to relax if you have championship aspirations. Working the waiver wire is critical, and some of these players who could have fantasy impact may be available:

Ryan Raburn, Tigers, OF

He has legit power and was shaping up to be a good AL-only sleeper until the Johnny Damon signing. That has pushed down his value, but he will find at-bats, especially since he can play all three outfield spots, first base and third base. With an injury-prone Carlos Guillen, older veterans in Magglio Ordonez and Damon, as well as rookie Austin Jackson, Raburn will find a way into the lineup and hit 20 home runs.

Carlos Carrasco, Indians, RHP



This starter likely will begin the season in the minors, but could get a quick call-up. He hasn't had produced a good ERA or WHIP, but has good command and a good K/9.

Kris Medlen, Braves, RHP



Dominated at Triple-A last season and had good peripherals in 672/3 innings with the Braves. He'll likely start in the bullpen, but if a starter is injured, Medlen gets a huge boost in value.

Felipe Paulino, Astros, RHP



Why are we talking about a pitcher who was 3-11 with a 6.27 ERA in 23 games? Because there are encouraging signs. He has shown flashes in the minors and over 1162/3 innings in the majors, he has an 8.02 K/9 and a 3.39 BB/9, but an unlucky Batting Average on Balls in Play (BABIP) and a high HR/FB rate has led to poor results.

Chris Carter, A's, 1B



He strikes out a lot but has immense power and had good walk rates in the minors. If Daric Barton continues to struggle, look for Carter to get the call.

Eric Young Jr., Rockies, 2B



Young still needs to improve his defense, but he doesn't have much left to prove in the minors offensively. Has blazing speed and can play the outfield.

Brandon League, Mariners, RHP



Don't be surprised if David Aardsma is one of the first closers to lose his job. League should be the guy to take over. He has a good K/9, control and induces a lot of groundballs.

Luke Gregerson, Padres, RHP



If Heath Bell is traded, Gregerson could close. He had an 11.16 K/9 last season, had one of the lowest contact rates and get groundballs with his sinker.

Sean Rodriguez, Rays, IF



Might be a little overvalued because of his torrid spring. The power is real, but the high strikeout rate is a concern, so don't overpay.

Others to keep on the radar

Josh Bell, Orioles

Carlos Santana, Indians

Alex Avila, Tigers

Pedro Alvarez, Pirates

Desmond Jennings, Rays

Maicer Izturis, Angels

Michael Taylor, A's

Drew Sutton, Reds

Fernando Martinez, Mets

Gio Gonzalez, A's

Luke Hochevar, Royals

Danny Valencia, Twins.