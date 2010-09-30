Fantasy football: Good plays for Week 4

Fantasy football players often over analyze the matchups each week. While they should be taken into account, the statistics can be misleading. Many owners may have trepidation about starting Raiders running back Darren McFadden this week against the Texans.

They're worried because the Texans rank second against the run and allow an average of 54.3 yards per game. Dig deeper and you'll see that the Colts attempted just 10 running plays against Houston in Week 1. In Week 2, the Texans faced a bad rushing team in the Redskins and then last week faced a Cowboys team that has had trouble running the ball.

Meanwhile, McFadden is finally running like a No. 4 overall pick. Now healthy and running with power, he has totaled at least 122 yards (rushing and receiving) in each game and has 55 carries over the last two weeks. If you watch the games, you understand why McFadden is a must-start this week.

Here are some other good plays in Week 4 as the bye weeks begin.

Chad Henne (Dolphins, QB): Henne threw for a career-high 363 yards against the Jets last week and has four 300-yard games in his last eight games. The Patriots defense can't rush the passer or defend the pass, allowing an average of 27 points per game to the Bengals, Jets and Bills. The Patriots have allowed seven passing TDs and when the Dolphins allow Henne to pass, he excels.

Peyton Hillis (Browns, RB): Hillis has always showed potential when he gets the opportunity. He plowed through the Ravens defense last week for 144 yards rushing with a TD and he caught seven passes. He's the feature back in Cleveland and a solid RB2.

LaDainian Tomlinson (Jets, RB): This is the best Tomlinson has run in a few years. He is averaging 5.6 yards per carry and gets a Bills defense ranked 27th against the run. The Bills will be without linebacker Andra Davis and defensive end Marcus Stroud, further weakening a defense that has allowed five rushing TDs. Shonn Greene is also a good start.

DeAngelo Williams (Panthers, RB): With inept quarterback play, the Panthers' potent running game has suffered. It's no fault of Williams, who has looked good. The Saints rank 30th against the run, allowing 145 yards per game. Don't bail on Williams yet.

Mark Clayton (Rams, WR): Clayton is clearly the No. 1 option for the Rams with 17 catches for 228 yards with two TDs. The Seahawks are ranked 30th against the pass and don't play as well on the road.

Louis Murphy (Raiders, WR): He has 11 catches for 210 yards and a TD the last two games and faces the last-ranked Texans pass defense. Murphy had two 100-yard games in the five starts Bruce Gradkowski had last season.

John Carlson (Seahawks, TE): Carlson is getting the targets from Matt Hasselbeck, including nine last week. He had five receptions for 61 yards last week with a TD and just missed getting another score.

Aaron Hernandez (Patriots, TE): Hernandez has become a big part of the Patriots offense with 13 receptions for 211 yards and runs like a wide receiver. The Dolphins have struggled against tight ends.

Sleepers: Matt Hasselbeck (Seahawks), Bruce Gradkowski (Raiders), Sam Bradford (Rams), John Kuhn (Packers), Ryan Torain (Redskins), Chris Ivory (Saints), Kenny Britt (Titans), Lee Evans (Bills).