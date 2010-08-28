Fantasy: Need help on call-ups to grab? Here you go

Rosters will expand Wednesday and we'll get a glimpse at some of the top prospects in baseball. Though some may not get enough playing time to warrant a fantasy roster spot, others could. Those in keeper leagues should especially pay close attention. Here are some to watch.

Carlos Carrasco (SP, Indians): Carrasco will definitely be up with the Indians and should get some starts. The Indians want to monitor Justin Masterson's innings. Carrasco, 23, has pitched well at Triple-A. He is 10-6 with a 3.77 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP. In 143 1/3 innings, he has a 127/45 K/BB ratio and Carrasco is a good add in AL-only leagues.

Mike Moustakas (3B, Royals): He should be in line to vie for the Royals' third base job next season. They should let Moustakas play right now considering Willie Bloomquist and Wilson Betemit are playing third. Moustakas, 21, has 28 home runs and a .968 OPS between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

Brandon Allen (1B, Diamondbacks): Arizona still has Adam LaRoche, so it will be difficult for Allen to get playing time at first base, but he has played in the outfield. He hit 25 home runs with 81 RBIs and a .947 OPS at Triple-A this season.

J.P. Arencibia (C, Blue Jays): We already got a look at Arencibia when John Buck was on the disabled list and he hit two home runs in his first game. Arencibia has 31 home runs and a .965 OPS at Triple-A and should be the catcher next season.

Michael Pineda (SP, Mariners): Between Double-A and Triple-A, Pineda is 11-4 with a 3.36 ERA and 1.11 WHIP, pitching 139 1/3 innings and allowing 121 hits with a 154/34 K/BB ratio.

Aroldis Chapman (P, Reds): He was selected in many drafts after hitting triple-digits on the gun in spring training. He had control problems in the minors and was moved to the bullpen in June. In his last 10 games, he has a 17/3 K/BB ratio.

Jared Goedert (2B, Indians): He might not get the call since he is not on the 40-man roster, but that could change. Between Double-A and Triple-A this season, Goedert has 25 home runs and 77 RBIs with an .898 OPS.

Koji Uehara (RP, Orioles): A good waiver-wire pickup, he isn't officially the closer, but is the best option for the Orioles. He has converted two consecutive saves in his last two outings.

Kila Ka'aihue (1B, Royals): Another waiver-wire pickup, he's off to a slow start batting .183, but he had 24 home runs, 78 RBIs, and a 1.060 OPS at Triple-A. He homered in consecutive games Tuesday and Wednesday. A power surge may be on the way.

Fernando Rodney (RP, Angels): The trade of Brian Fuentes makes Rodney the closer and a good pickup.