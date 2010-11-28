Favre's feet help Frazier win first as Vikings coach

San Diego intercepted Peyton Manning four times, returning two for scores, and Mike Tolbert scored on a 3-yard run as the visiting Chargers beat Indianapolis, 36-14, last night.

The Chargers (6-5) won their fourth straight and remained one game behind first-place Kansas City in the AFC West.

Indianapolis (6-5) lost for the second straight week - and for only the second time in its last 21 home games - but is still tied with Jacksonville atop the AFC South.

This was no typical night for the Colts.

Manning finished 31-for-48 for 285 yards with two touchdowns but was picked off four times for the third time in his career. He has thrown seven interceptions in two weeks for the first time in his 13-year career.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Vikings 17, Redskins 13

Brett Favre's 10-yard scramble for a first down on a third-and-8 just before the two-minute warning was the key play for visiting Minnesota, which won in Leslie Frazier's debut as coach.

"Did I expect to run for a first down? I haven't expected to run for a first down in quite a while," said a smiling Favre, who handed Frazier the football after taking a knee to run out the clock.

With Adrian Peterson out since the second quarter with a right ankle injury, Favre, 41, stepped up. He hadn't gained more than 4 yards on a run since 2008. Said Peterson: "He looked like he was 38 on that run."

The Vikings (4-7) ended a nine-game road losing streak less than a week after firing Brad Childress and promoting defensive coordinator Frazier, who said he presented a game ball to team ownership.

"He's well respected." Peterson said of his new coach. "It felt like when he talks, guys' ears are pinned up."

Ravens 17, Bucs 10

Joe Flacco hit Todd Heap (65 yards) and Derrick Mason (10 yards) for touchdowns during a three-minute span of the second quarter for Baltimore (8-3, 5-0 at home). Tampa Bay (7-4) has not beaten a team with a winning record this season.

Dolphins 33, Raiders 17

Chad Henne made a triumphant return, throwing for 307 yards and two TDs as Miami (6-5) won for the fifth time in six road games. Oakland is 5-6.

Chiefs 42, Seahawks 24

Matt Cassel threw three TDs to Dwayne Bowe as visiting Kansas City (7-4) remained on top of the AFC West. Seattle is 5-6.

Rams 36, Broncos 33

Sam Bradford threw three TD passes and had his first 300-yard game as visiting St. Louis (5-6), up 33-13 entering the fourth quarter, escaped Denver (3-8).

Browns 24, Panthers 23

John Kasay missed a 42-yard field-goal try as time expired for Carolina (1-10). Peyton Hillis had three TDs for host Cleveland (4-7). - AP