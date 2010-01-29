February gardening calendar

February is a rough month for gardeners. While hands-on chores such as pruning and seed starting begin to get us back into the growing mindset, it's still cold and barren outside and there aren't many signs of life in the yard. Mercifully, it's a short month, and keeping busy with these chores will ensure your garden gets off to a solid start come spring.

1. Finalize your seed orders.

2. Candlemas Day, a tradition brought to Pennsylvania by early German settlers, is today's Groundhog Day. Folklore tells us if the rodent doesn't see his shadow this morning, we'll have an early spring.

3. Are last year's seeds still good? Place 10 small seeds (or 5 large) in a damp, folded paper towel, seal in a plastic bag and keep moist. Check daily for sprouting, and by the end of the month you'll know whether the batch is viable.

4. If the ground is dry and unfrozen, water evergreens, especially the newly planted.

5. Check beds for lifted bulbs and plant crowns, gently press them back into the ground with your foot and protect from further heaving with mulch.

6. If necessary, repot dormant orchids to a pot that's one size larger.

7. Inspect houseplants for pests, taking care to check under leaves.

8. Hellebores will be making an appearance soon; cut back last year's foliage to make way for new growth.

9. Inspect fruit tree branches for globs that look like chewing gum; they're tent caterpillar egg masses. Pick them off and destroy.

10. To avoid salt damage to plants, only use walkway de-icers made from calcium chloride or stick with kitty litter.

11. Plant lavender and thyme seeds indoors on a sunny windowsill.

12. Go on a search-and-destroy mission among the hemlocks. Masses reminiscent of cotton swab tips are woolly adelgid egg sacs. Get rid of them.

13. Replenish bird feeders and remember to set out some water, too.

14. Plan to install a romantic garden, with shrubs for privacy, heliotropes for fragrance, climbing roses and some cozy seating.

15. In honor of Abe Lincoln, who once said, "Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four sharpening the ax," bring in the lawn mower for servicing.

16. Reinforce loosened tree wrappings to protect bark from hungry critters.

17. Reapply anti-desiccant to broadleaf evergreens and roses when the temperature rises above 40 degrees.

18. Prune diseased rose canes, treating pruners between cuts by spraying with disinfectant or wiping with a bleach-soaked rag.

19. When new growth emerges, apply a water-soluble fertilizer to houseplants.

20. If holly bushes are leggy, prune them back hard.

21. Buy a 3-ring binder to use as a garden journal this year. Fill with loose leaf paper and use dividers to organize by month.

22. Deadhead miniature roses growing indoors.

23. Take advantage of lower prices and plant bare root trees and shrubs now.

24. Prune grape vines.

25. Start pruning small trees and summer-blooming shrubs now, while they're still dormant, but don't prune beech, maple, dogwood, elm or sycamore until they leaf out. Don't climb a ladder to prune large trees; call in a professional arborist.

26. Turn the compost pile to keep it cooking.

27. Spruce up window boxes and patio furniture.

28. Start beets, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower and celery indoors.



