Feinstein returns for Quakers in LI Class C Finals

Matt Feinstein can’t wait for Friday’s Long Island Class C Finals.

After sitting out the month of May with a broken fourth metacarpal bone in his left hand, the junior righthander gets the start for Friends Academy.

The Quakers (7-11) take on Pierson-Bridgehampton (13-3) at 4 p.m. at the Dowling Sports Complex in Shirley.

“I know it’s a big game,” Feinstein said. “I’ve never been more excited and focused for the first pitch. Hopefully, it sends us to the regional championship the next day.”

The Class C champ will take on the winner of Haldane (Section I) and Chester (Section IX) at 5 p.m. Saturday at Dowling.

Whalers coach Jon Tortorella hopes his righthander—Nick Kruel—has the better performance.

“We have definitely done things differently depending on the day,” Tortorella said. “They know how to win. It’s all about figuring out a way to do it.”

To Friends Academy coach Mike Damm, the Quakers played their best ball in a three-game sweep over East Rockaway (April 21-24). All three starters—Greg Petrossian, Patrick Moodhe and Feinstein—pitched complete games.

That’s what Damm wants his ball club to remember most about the season, not dropping five of its last six, heading into tomorrow’s showdown.

“There’s been a different hero each game,” Damm said. “They’re well-versed in that.”

Like the Quakers, Pierson-Bridgehampton saw one of its key players, Tim Markowski, go down with a broken right hand earlier in the season, which forced him to miss most of the league season, Tortorella said.

Markowski returned the week he delivered an RBI in the Whalers’ 3-1 win over Stony Brook to cap an undefeated League IX championship season (12-0).

“We’ve gotten some guys back in the swing of things,” Tortorella said. “It comes down to pitching, especially in these games.”