Fencing beat: Oyster Bay aims for Trojans

As girls fencing heads into the final bouts of the regular season, several teams in Nassau look ready to attempt a dethroning of last year's county champion, Garden City.

Among these teams are Great Neck South, which its only loss was to Garden City, Great Neck North, currently 9-3 and in first place in Division II, Manhasset, which lost its first match of the season on Jan. 14 and Oyster Bay, the team that handed Manhasset that loss.

"It was a hard-fought meet," said Oyster Bay coach John Bruckner of his team's 14-13 win at Manhasset. "Some of the bouts ended before the player reached five points because the fencing was so intense."

The match was decided in the 25th bout, in which Kimberley Lumpkin of Oyster Bay defeated Caroline Hsiao at epee.

Oyster Bay is now 7-5 overall, in third place in Division II and even though it lost to Garden City 19-8 in its only match against the Trojans this season, Bruckner believes his team can challenge them.

"Garden City always has a tough team," Bruckner said. "When we played them last season, we were both undefeated and they won the match in the 26th bout."

Bruckner looks forward to possibly avenging that loss, as well as the challenge of beating the defending champion Trojans this postseason.

"Hopefully," Bruckner said, "we'll see them again in the playoffs."