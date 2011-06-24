Find permanent fix for Wading River

Regarding "A push to again dredge creek" [News, June 22], I'm a longtime resident of Wading River, a fisherman and a canoeing and kayaking enthusiast. I love to use the Wading River ramp as much as anyone else.

Once again, the Wading River Creek is going to be dredged at a substantial taxpayer expense. Over the past several years, the creek has been dredged multiple times, only to refill with sand within a very short period of time.

When are we going to accept that the only way to stop this problem once and for all is to extend or make a whole new jetty west of the creek? You don't have to be a rocket scientist to realize that it's futile to fight mother nature head-on. Nature can be manipulated to our advantage -- for example, the two jetties by the old nuclear plant in Shoreham never fill up in between each other.

I'm well aware that there are several legal, environmental and financial hurdles to be faced. In my view, it's better to look for a permanent solution than to spend more than $90,000 every time. It's a waste of money and time, and causes everyone aggravation.

I strongly believe that the residents of Wading River would embrace this alternative.

Giampaolo Fallai, Wading River