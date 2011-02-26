Firefighter payout doesn't make sense

In yet another waste of public funds, and giveaways at taxpayer expense, the Amityville fire department was mandated to award 24 volunteer firefighters a total of $209,280 in retroactive payments for members older than 65 ["Age-discrimination suit settled," News, Feb. 24].

As a former New York City and local volunteer firefighter, finding active members 65 and older responding to calls is rarer than hen's teeth. As with most work, the Pareto Principle applies, where 20 percent of the workers do 80 percent of the work. With few exceptions, members older than 65 are known as knife-and-forkers who only show up when there is something for nothing.

Roberto Diciassette, Centre Island