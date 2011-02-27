First U.S. sub base is worth saving

Your story "Grounds for historical preservation" [News, Feb. 22] brought to mind the first submarine base in the United States, in the small hamlet of New Suffolk, in Southold, on the Great Peconic Bay.

The abandoned sub base deserves preservation and should be added to the list of endangered historical sites. This important property should be preserved not only for its historic significance, but also to honor all those submariners who went to sea to defend their country and who never returned.

The old base, at the East End of Jackson Avenue, is in imminent danger of losing its rightful place in American history.

Because the undeveloped waterfront property is a prime location for future development, galvanizing public support to save this unique historic site is of the utmost importance.

Jack McGreevy, Mattituck