Fishing 'schools' suit novice anglers

There was a time when getting started in fishing was more difficult than it is today. Until fairly recently, the how-to in fishing was usually passed from parent to child, amassed through trial and error, or gained by investing time on party and charter boats. Sure, there were books, magazines and even newspaper columns to lend a hand, but today's angler has all that plus Internet fishing portals, fishing DVDs, advanced fishing clubs and, now, even fishing schools.

It's the last entry that seems to be attracting extra attention. With fishing schools targeting anglers of all ages and covering everything from inshore fluke to offshore tuna, getting first-hand advice has never been easier.

For example, consider The Orvis Company's free Fly Fishing 101 and 201 classes. Level 101 covers all the basics of fly fishing, from outfitting to casting, while level 201 takes participants out to the water to test newly acquired skills. On Long Island, you can register for both three-hour classes at the Orvis shop in Greenvale (516-484-1860). The New York City Orvis store (212-827-0698) on Fifth Avenue is also participating.

Kids who yearn to learn about fishing would do great to attend an on-water program. The Kids Summer Fishing Camp offered by the Angler Fleet of Port Washington provides an exciting hands-on approach for kids ages 8-17. Topics include fishing trips, eco tours, fish ID, equipment care, mate's duties, boat safety, knots and rigs, plus conservation. Classes ($350 per weekly session) run throughout the summer. Contact Capt. Ken Tokar at 917-301-3237, or visit theangler.com.

Northport Charters skipper Stuart Patterson offers week-long on-water fishing school sessions throughout the summer. The Capt. Stu's Fishing Adventure Program is for kids ages 8-17 and provides tips on catching bait, casting, technique, plus plenty of fishing time. Classes ($425 per weekly session) run Monday through Friday. Visit northportcharters.com or call 631-707-3266 for details.

The New York State DEC offers several free opportunities to learn about fishing through its I FISH NY program which provides free loaner rods and bait at every event. Upcoming events include the Lakeside Fishing Clinic at Lake Ronkonkoma July 13, plus the Family Freshwater Fishing Clinic at Hempstead Lake State Park Aug. 6. The Lake Ronkonkoma event is limited to 50 people while the Hempstead Lake event can accommodate 150 participants. To register , call 631-444-0283 or email: IfishNY@gw.dec.state.ny.us.

Kids ages 9-12 might also enjoy the Sea Explorers Marine Camp at the Robert Sweeney Sport Fishing Education Center at Cedar Beach Marina. Campers will discover creatures that roam the oceans to the salt marshes, go crabbing, interact with marine animals, fish from the pier and take a marine biology/fishing voyage. Sessions range from $225 to $285 per child. Register at seaexplorersmarinecamp.com or call 631-587-2873.

If you want to get started in fishing but are hesitant to spend money on a freshwater license, fret not: Saturday and Sunday have been declared a "Free Fishing Weekend'' for New York State. Although all other fishing rules remain in effect, you can sample local freshwater angling action without needing a license.

