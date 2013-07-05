Five little kids, no time for love?

DEAR READERS: I started writing the column 10 years ago this month. I am marking this decade of advice by stepping away briefly. I hope you'll enjoy some of my favorites.

DEAR AMY: My husband and I have been together for 10 years and have five beautiful kids, ages 6 months through 8 years old. Can you give me some pointers on what to do with the little time and little privacy we have? Locking the door and looking into each other's eyes doesn't work anymore.Heather

DEAR HEATHER: I called my friend "Betsy" (mother of six!) and read your letter to her. She suggests that getting out of the house -- even for a short time -- is the charm.

(2004)

DEAR AMY: I've been married for six years, and my hubby and I have two kids. Hubby and I both work full-time, but I've noticed that hubby seems to enjoy assigning me extra little tasks to fill up my free time. This really irritates me. His last attempt at delegating was to ask me to mail our tax returns that I had prepared. His schedule is such that he can do errands before work without kids. My schedule means that I have to drag our kids with me to do anything. Any advice you can give on how to stop my master delegator?HarriedDEAR HARRIED:The next time your husband calls from his leisurely book reading and assigns a task to you, laughing maniacally into the phone might get through to him. "Honey, you just crack me up!" you say.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Add a little shot of passive aggression to drive your point home. Choose a less important errand that he assigns to you and simply don't do it. If he asks you why you've fallen down on the job, slip him a blank W-4 form.

If you're going to work for him, you might as well get benefits. (2004)